James Cornelius Moore Published 9:15 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

James Cornelius Moore, 80, received his heavenly wings on Thursday, April 13, at his home in Burkeville.

He was born in Wrightsboro, North Carolina to the late Cornelius and Gertrude Moore. He attended Williston Senior High School class of 1961 in New Hanover County, North Carolina and completed his undergraduate studies at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University. James also received his Masters of Education from Virginia State University in Industrial Arts Education.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Flossie Moore; son, James Moore of Burkeville; daughter, Trudy (Alan) of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Alayna and Alan Jr.; special nephew and niece, Ulysses II and Bianca; godchildren, Rada (Kenneth) and Beverly and host of family and friends.

James Moore retired from Prince Edward High School after 32 years of teaching. He served his community in many ways including being the first black member of the Board of Supervisors, the Piedmont Planning Commission, District D Retired Teachers Association, the Commonwealth Regional Council and Ruritans. He was a devoted member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and a member of Randolph Lodge #30, Free and Accepted Masons of Farmville.

Viewing Friday, April 21, from 12 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to time of service at 12 p.m. at Prince Edward High School, Farmville. Interment Fears Family Cemetery, Burkeville.

W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.hawkesfh.com