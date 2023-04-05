Jail Authority holds certification course Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Piedmont Regional Jail Authority continues to enhance its Reentry Initiative by hosting a ServSafe Certification course. As part of the project, each offender was certified as a Food Handler, which enhances the opportunity for employment as they return to their communities upon release. The course was facilitated by Arthur Paul and Paul Hill of 360 Food Safety Consultants LLC. The jail will host the ServSafe course at a minimum of twice per year.