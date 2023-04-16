Hampden-Sydney splits doubleheader at Washington and Lee Published 11:04 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

LEXINGTON – Sophomore Grayson Harris had two RBIs on the day, while senior captain Ryan Boyce and junior Trent Jones each had two hits, as Hampden-Sydney College split a baseball doubleheader on the road Saturday.

The Tigers paid a visit to Washington and Lee University for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) competition in Lexington. In the opener, Hampden-Sydney picked up the 6-1 victory, with senior Owen Tappy getting the win. The Generals rallied to take game two with the 4-1 score.

Hampden-Sydney takes game one

In game one, Hampden-Sydney scored six runs on five hits with no errors. The Tigers drove in one run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, along with three in the ninth.

In the fourth, sophomore Jaxon Masterson doubled through the left side to open the frame, before Boyce was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced a base on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Christian Chambers. Masterson then scored the game’s first run on a ground ball RBI off the bat of freshman Jacob Miller-Bopp for the 1-0 advantage.

In the fifth, Jones drew a one-out walk, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and crossed the plate on a fielding error at shortstop-making it a 2-0 contest.

In the sixth, Boyce reached on an infield single, stole second base and advanced to third on another fielding error. He then scored on a sacrifice fly RBI off the bat of sophomore Christian Lancaster for a 3-0 lead.

In the ninth, senior captain Jay Beavers was hit by a pitch with one out and moved to second base on a single to left field by Jones, and Beavers advanced to third on a fly ball out. Jones then stole second before a two-out, two-run single down the right field line by Harris plated both Beavers and Jones. Harris then stole second, as well, advancing to third on the play, and following a walk to Masterson, Harris would cross the plate on a failed pickoff attempt at first base to provide for the final 6-1 margin in the opener.

Tappy (5-1) went the distance for the Tigers, going nine innings and scattering seven hits and one run with six strikeouts and no walks. It was his third complete-game effort in conference action, and his fifth league effort of at least eight innings. As of now, he has a 1.73 earned run average over 67.2 innings with 54 strikeouts and only 11 walks.

Generals rally in game two

In game two, Hampden-Sydney scored one run on four hits with one error. Washington & Lee scored four runs on 11 hits, with one run each in the second, fifth, sixth and eighth innings.

In the first, Boyce reached on a two-out single to left center field and advanced to third base on a single through the right side by Lancaster. Boyce was credited with a steal of home when Lancaster got caught in a run-down situation between first and second while getting picked off-making it an early 1-0 advantage. After that, however, the Tigers would not score over the remainder of the nightcap.

Freshman Jake Williams started on the mound for the Garnet & Grey and pitched the first two innings, allowing four hits and one run, with one strikeout and one walk. Gregory tossed five innings, scattering six hits and three runs, all earned, with two strikeouts and no walks. Senior Tymothy Hart pitched the final scoreless inning, yielding one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

After Saturday, the Tigers stand at 16-15, 9-7 in conference play. Hampden-Sydney goes on the road again on Wednesday, April 19 against Virginia Wesleyan University. The first pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. in Virginia Beach.