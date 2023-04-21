Hampden-Sydney adds new coach to football team Published 12:24 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

A new face will be joining the Hampden-Sydney Tigers on the sidelines this fall. Max Beal has been hired as the football team’s new offensive line coach, Hampden-Sydney announced on Tuesday, April 18. Beal had served as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at his alma mater, Allegheny (PA) College, since March 2019.

“We’re excited to have Coach Beal aboard,” said Hampden-Sydney head football coach Marty Favret. “He brings some fresh ideas and valuable experience to the offensive side of the ball.”

At Allegheny, Beal was directly responsible for the daily preparation of the offense, including scouting and creating offensive game plans, and scripting and organizing daily practice schedules for the offense. He worked directly with the quarterbacks and called the offensive plays on game days. Beal coached two All-Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) student-athletes in 2022, while the Gators ranked among the top five in PAC passing yards and first downs per game, posted their most rushing yards since 2018, and were 52nd nationally in fewest sacks allowed.

In 2021, the program set new school records for pass completions and attempts, while nationally-ranked among the top 38 in passing yards per game, passing touchdowns and completion percentage. In 2019, AC ranked among the top three in North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) passing touchdowns, total passing yards and passing yards per game, red zone touchdowns, fourth down conversion percentage and time of possession.

More of Beal’s background

Prior to returning to Allegheny, Beal was the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Western New England (MA) University during 2018-19. He helped WNEU to the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Championship and an appearance in the NCAA Division III Football Championship Playoffs, coaching the CCC Offensive Player of the Year among six individuals earning All-CCC honors. The Golden Bears were ranked among the top 25 nationally in points, total offense, rushing yards and first downs per game, fewest sacks allowed, turnover margin and third-down conversion percentage.

Beal coached at Hamline (MN) University during 2017-18 as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, and also coordinated field goals and extra points. He coached at Tufts (MA) University during 2016-17 as the running backs coach, helping lead TU to the 22nd-ranked rushing offense nationally, coaching the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Offensive Player of the Year. Beal coached at Western New England from 2014-16 as the offensive line coach, helping the Golden Bears to an undefeated season in 2015 (10-0), winning the New England Football Conference (NEFC) Championship and earning an appearance in the DIII Playoffs-coaching four All-Conference student-athletes.

A native of Hingham, Massachusetts, Max earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history with a minor in communications at Allegheny in 2014. He was a four-year letterman for the Gators, serving as a team captain and starting all 10 games at center as a senior in 2013. Beal earned the program’s George Coon ’77 Memorial Award, which is presented to a player whose desire to participate and dedication to team success have earned him the highest respect of his fellow teammates.