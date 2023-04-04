Giving Madness raises more than a quarter million Published 11:10 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Another Love Your Longwood Day is in the books, and Lancer Nation has done it again.

While gifts are still being processed and the official count is yet to be determined, Longwood athletics’ annual day of giving, Lancer Giving Madness, is projected to have raised over $350,000 for its sports programs, athletics scholarships and funds.

The campaign amassed roughly $200,000 more than the department’s goal of $150,000. The outpouring of support comes during a time in which a new sport and an apparel brand switch to Nike are set to take place in the coming months.

The day saw several generous supporters take their giving to the next level by pledging a total of over $20,000 in matching funds to further the impact of fellow donors and energize the giving spirit. Additionally, Athletics Director Tim Hall challenged 100 former student-athletes to make gifts during the 24-hour giving campaign. The Lancer student-athlete alumni did not disappoint, and unlocked Director Hall’s $500 gift to the Student-Athlete Excellence Fund.

“I’m so proud of everything that the Longwood community has done and continues to do for our student-athletes,” said Longwood Director of Athletics Tim Hall. “This place impacts so many people, and to see alumni and many others support our sports is a testament to how strong Lancer Nation truly is. As we venture into a new and exciting time for our athletic department, we are eternally grateful for our donors and those who continually support athletics and what we do.”

More than half of the teams are anticipated to hit their dollar goal for the day, and 10 teams will set a new team record for dollars raised. Additionally, a new fund called the Student-Athlete Enhancement Fund made its Lancer Giving Madness debut. The new fund supports department initiatives that pertain to mental health, athletic training, sports performance, compliance, and academic support.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone who gave during this year’s Lancer Giving Madness campaign,” said Longwood Director of Donor Engagement Kylie Dyer, a former Longwood women’s soccer letter winner herself. “Our donors have equipped Longwood Athletics with record-breaking resources that will help to enhance the student-athlete experience and elevate the competitiveness of our teams.”

Lancer Giving Madness began in 2015 as a micro-giving campaign intended to engage a large population in a campus and community-wide push to support Longwood student-athletes and athletics programs. It has since become part of Longwood University’s annual “Love Your Longwood Day,” which similarly strives to engage as many donors within the larger Longwood community to support the entire university during a 24-hour giving campaign.

Since its launch in 2015, Lancer Giving Madness has surpassed the previous year’s total every year and has raised more than $700,000 for athletic programs.