Feeding Farmville needs help with this year’s Easter deliveries Published 4:58 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

FARMVILLE – During major holidays, families gather around a meal to celebrate and enjoy time together. This year, a local organization called Feeding Farmville needs help delivering meals for Easter to make this a reality.

Feeding Farmville is delivering 250 meals starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The church is located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville.

The organization’s main focus is giving out meals for Thanksgiving dinner each November. However, the generous donations from this past year have allowed them to have extras to provide more meals for Easter.

“We were so blessed by last Thanksgiving gifts that we have leftovers to feed 250 extra for Easter,” said the Rev. Matthew Sorenson. “The food is ready so we just need volunteers to deliver.”

According to Sorenson, they still need eight pairs to drive and take food to homes around Farmville. The Thanksgiving meals are for residents in Farmville and nearby areas, but this one will exclusively be in Farmville. Folks can show up the day of to deliver, but they would prefer for those interested to call first so they know how many to expect.

Delivering these meals will require more than just driving. Volunteers should be prepared to spend some time talking with the families to provide some encouragement and even prayer if the situation arises. Some of the recipients are individuals who are unable to get out often and will appreciate the conversations.

“It’s all on Farmville so they won’t have to drive very far,” said Sorenson. “It will be a lot of knocking on doors and spending time with people.

What is Feeding Farmville?

Feeding Farmville has provided meals for the community since 2016. It started with the goal of feeding 500 people that first year and has grown every year. This past Thanksgiving, the organization was able to provide 800 hot meals for residents in a 30-mile radius of Farmville. Currently, the organization is only providing meals during Thanksgiving and Easter.

Anyone interested in delivering meals this Saturday are encouraged to call the church at 434-392-1875 or email secretary@stjohnsfarmville.org.