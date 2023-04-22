Farmville police will host Civilian Active Attack Program Published 12:30 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

FARMVILLE – Mass shootings and other active attacks seem to be growing more common. For those wondering what to do if they ever find themselves in an active threat situation, a project hosted by the Farmville police can help.

The Department of Criminal Justice Services runs what’s called a Civilian Active Attack Program and there will be two in-person classes held here in Farmville on Wednesday, May 17. They will both be held at the Farmville Police Department, located at 116 N. Main St. These four-hour training classes will be from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Emergency Operations Center on the second floor.

“With everything going on it has a lot of people on edge,” said Sam Bowles, spokesperson for the Farmville Police Department. “We want to have this course so that people can have an understanding of what to do if something were to happen.”

What does the Farmville police course include?

Email newsletter signup

The Civilian Response and Casualty Care course strives for a coordinated effort through a “whole community approach” to help citizens be immediate responders. Citizens will learn how to do what they can, where they are, with what they have to work in an emergency until the first responders arrive.

Some of the topics covered include the basics of “Avoid, Deny, and Defend”. This is a common response taught by law enforcement when responding to active threat situations teaching folks to avoid by being prepared to escape if a situation occurs, deny by keeping a distance or hiding and then defending themselves if there is no other option.

Another topic covered is how to provide life-saving medical aid to the injured with the Stop the Bleed campaign. The time between the start of the attack and when first responders show up is often short but still very critical. This is why it is important for citizens to know how to be immediate responders to help save lives during these tragic events.

There is no age limit for this class, however, according to Bowles, due to some of the training and terminology it is geared more toward adults.

“We definitely want to have as many people come out as possible,” said Bowles. “In case they do find themselves in an active threat they can be prepared and know what to do.”

The course is free and folks can register by clicking the links on the Farmville Police Department – VA Facebook page.