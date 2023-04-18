Employee salary raises included in final Farmville town budget Published 6:37 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

FARMVILLE – The pay raises in the proposed Farmville town budget are cost of living increases. That’s how Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis explained it after several town residents questioned the raises and how they would be implemented during the Wednesday, April 12 Farmville town council meeting.

One resident had questioned why the raise was just a straight dollar figure for town employees and not a percentage. The proposed budget would provide a raise to all full-time town employees of $5,000, while part-time employees would receive a $2/hour salary increase. The only part-time employees for the town are those who drive for the Farmville bus service.

“A percentage increase gives more money to those at higher salaries than those at lower wages,” Davis said. “We are trying to make our pay grades more competitive in certain areas and to adjust the salaries of our lower grade employees.”

Davis gave an example to explain. If someone was making $13 an hour and some change, and then the council gave a five percent raise, they would only get 68 cents per hour extra. Whereas with a $5,000 raise, those same people are getting a little over $2 an hour more.

“We want to treat our employees equitably,” Davis added. “This year we’re doing it across the board as a monetary raise as a set amount so we can elevate some (people), but everyone is getting the same amount in their pocket.”

If the budget passes, this will mark the second straight year the Farmville town council has tried to include some support for employees in it. At a time when the nation is still dealing with 30-year high inflationary pressures, along with a possible recession on the horizon, town employees need some extra help to cover costs, Davis said.

Council offers support

During the April 12 meeting, council members said they were happy to see the increase and support for town employees.

“I really appreciate the way we’re moving forward,” said town council member Donald Hunter. “Employees can see where they’re going and the position they’re in, instead of guessing what kind of raise they’re going to get or if they’re going to get one.”

The proposed Farmville budget comes in at $25.278 million, including $14.39 million in the General Fund, $1.886 in the Street Maintenance Fund, $3.827 million in the Water Fund, $2.727 in the Sewer Fund, $1.164 million in the Transportation Fund and $1.281 million in the Airport Fund.

On the subtraction side, this proposed budget would include $15,000 toward the Prince Edward Rescue Squad’s executive director salary, instead of the $30,000 requested.

Over the last three years, the town gave $30,000 annually to help cover the salary of an executive director, in addition to other funding and support for maintenance and fuel costs. But that salary agreement wasn’t permanent. The idea was for Farmville, along with Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College, to help get things started and then slowly reduce the amount provided for the director.