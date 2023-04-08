Devotional: The last stop Published 10:04 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

The greatest event in human history, with the greatest impact on humanity, is undoubtedly the substitutional death of the Lord Jesus Christ on the cross at Calvary. The last stop on our Road to the Resurrection series is His death and burial. During the proceeding arrest, trial, and crucifixion, there were no heroes in the story, apart from Jesus. Today we will briefly journal about the different characters in the story, and their responses after encountering Jesus.

According to the Gospel of Luke, beginning in chapter 22:47, Judas Iscariot betrays Jesus with a kiss. In that culture, a brotherly kiss on the cheek was a deep sign of affection and friendship. After Jesus was condemned to death, Judas had remorse, threw his awarded coins into the sanctuary and went out and committed suicide. Before Jesus’ arrest, Peter firmly stated that he would not deny his Lord, willing to go to his death or imprisonment if necessary. However, it was the small denials, when very few noticed, that identified him along with the enemies of our Lord. When the rooster crowed, he wept bitterly because of his failure. Peter later received the forgiveness needed from the Lord and went on to be the rock of the early church.

Pilate, the Roman governor, knew Jesus was innocent, but caved into the pressure of the crowd, and condemned Jesus to death. Herod, only wanted to be amused by religion, to him, Jesus did not respond a word. The disciples fled the scene, a few followed at a distance. As for the crowds, some taunted, some mourned. Simeon of Cyrene was forced to carry the cross for Jesus. Two criminals were hung on crosses, one on either side of Jesus. The one mocked, forever sealing his doom. One repented, and was saved for all eternity. Barabas, the murderer, was released from prison in exchange for the innocent Jesus to be condemned. In one sense, we are all Barabas, sinners who deserve death, but offered freedom in the place of the death of Jesus. After darkness and earthquakes shook the land in the middle of the day, the Roman centurion declared, surely this man was the Son of God. The women who followed Jesus through thick and thin, helped prepare him for burial. Joseph of Arimathea took down and cared for the body of Jesus, placing Him in his own tomb. Jesus died for sinners, one of them was me. May each of us keep in mind that before our soul reaches our final destination, we too must give an account of our response to Jesus, rejecting or accepting His free gift of salvation.

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.