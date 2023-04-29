Devotional: Coalition for moral excellence Published 8:29 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

The Almighty provided an excellent example for our reflection. On Sunday, April 9, Jews, Christians and Muslims observed Passover, Easter and Ramadan respectively. Typically occurring every 30 years, this month’s observances were the second consecutive year for these events.

In the sight of God, all humanity forms a single community. Our unique cultural experience makes us see one another as “different”. The Almighty says, “Surely your community is one community, and I am your Lord so worship me.” (Qur’an 23:52).

Most Americans identify with one of three Abrahamic faiths: Judaism, Christianity or Islam. Since Ismail and Isaac were brothers, worshipers in these faith groups are spiritual first cousins. But, in our pluralistic society, avarice and egocentrism are frequently the overarching priorities; and we tend to emphasize differences rather than commonalities. This tendency toward separation moves us away from Abraham’s Divinely-inspired model for human life.

The tendency toward partitioning is undermining the ideals upon which our nation was built—One Nation Under God! “Have we not all one father? Hath not one God created us? Why do we deal treacherously every man against his brother, by profaning the covenant of our father?” (Malachi 2:10).

Our nation is in a morally declining avalanche and legislators seem unable to work cooperatively to stop it. The Almighty says, “Oh people of scripture! Come to an agreement between us and you: that we shall worship none but God and that we shall ascribe no partner with Him. (Qur’an 3:64).

We are plagued by gun violence: Youngsters are dying in our schools yet the majority of our legislators turn a blind eye. The unregulated power of social media is poisoning the minds of young and old alike hence nothing is done. Those on the extreme right and left fight for power and control while many citizens continue to suffer.

Clearly, Congressional leadership is devoid of a collective moral consciousness. “Ye shall have one manner of law, as well for the stranger, as for one of your own country: for I am the Lord your God.” (Leviticus 24:22). The voices of the faith communities need to be heard. A Coalition for Moral Excellence can elect legislators that will initiate policies, make decisions, and pass legislation guided by Divine Law. Human rationalization is too limited. Only a national moral standard, grounded in Divine Laws can provide the required spiritual boundary to propel our nation into the future.

Qadir Abdus-Sabur, Ph.D. is an Imam at the Islamic Center of Prince Edward. His email address is qas1944@gmail.com.