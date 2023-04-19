Debra Jean LeSueur Published 9:10 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Debra Jean LeSueur, 61 of Dillwyn, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, April 13. Debra passed peacefully at home.

Debbie was born in Dillwyn on May 31, 1961, a daughter of the late Joshua James and Viola Taylor LeSueur.

Debbie is survived by three brothers, Robert “Moe” LeSueur and wife, Bonnie, of Dillwyn, Billy Joe LeSueur and wife, Erica, of Arvonia and Andrew “Goon” LeSueur of Charlottesville; two sisters, Rosa Lee LeSueur Burkhardt and husband, George and Patricia Ann LeSueur Hanley and husband, Billy, all of Dillwyn; a brother-in-law, Clarence “Monk” Gormus and a sister-in-law, Anne Mills LeSueur. Debbie also leaves behind an abundance of beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, family and friends.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John Randolph LeSueur and Frank “Football” LeSueur and two sisters, Ola Irene LeSueur Gormus and Bonnie Lou LeSueur Wood.

As a life-long resident of Buckingham County, Debbie was well known and tremendously loved by so many.

She loved challenging word search puzzles and good country music. A trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee was one of Debbie’s favorite pastimes, and she always made sure to bring the little ones something back from her trip. Debbie was like an honorary mother to all of her family, always making sure everyone had things they needed; she especially took great joy in taking her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews under her wings.