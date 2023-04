Death Notices for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Published 9:30 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Leola Ernestine Lewis Gillispie, 89 of Buckingham, passed away April 10. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 18, at 1 p.m., at Oak Hill Baptist Church, Buckingham. Interment was in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.