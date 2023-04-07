Death Notices for Friday, April 7 Published 8:05 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Please see below for Friday’s death notices.

For any questions, please call (434) 394- 0398.

Nathaniel Dortha Croner, 72 of Pamplin, passed away April 3. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 7, at 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Jennings Family Cemetery, Pamplin. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Antowan Lorenzo Braxton, 42 of Meherrin, passed away March 30. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m., at First Rock Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Farmville. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Carolyn Payne Woodson, 58 of Farmville, passed away March 30. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 10, at 1 p.m., at Union Outreach Fellowship Church, Cumberland. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Shirley Ann Barksdale, 61 of Farmville, passed away April 3. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Interment will be in the New Witt Baptist Church Cemetery, Farmville. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Tyrone Dunbar, 62 of Richmond, passed away March 25. Funeral service will held on Saturday, April 15, at noon at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Zenobe Randall, 40 of Farmville, passed away March 27. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 4, at 2 p.m., at New Life Church. Interment was in the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment served the family.