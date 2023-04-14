Death Notices for Friday, April 14, 2023 Published 7:16 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Here’s a list of death notices for the period ending on Friday, April 14.

Edith A. Gee, 74 of Green Bay, passed away March 31. Graveside funeral service and interment will take place in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Cornelia R. Hughes, 74 of Farmville, passed away April 4. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m., at New Bethel Baptist Church, Meherrin. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Carl U. Eggleston Funeral Establishment is serving the family.

Florence A. Jones, 98 of Arlington, Texas, passed away Dec. 21, 2022. Memorial service was held on Thursday, April 13, at 11 a.m., at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Buckingham. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

To get death notices in the paper, please call (434) 394-0398 for more information.