Wright plans to run for new seat Published 4:57 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Incumbent Delegate Tommy Wright (R-Victoria) announced on Monday he will seek the Republican nomination to the Virginia House of Delegates in the newly formed House District 50. The district includes the counties of Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Charlotte, Prince Edward (except Lockett precinct) and the Northern section of Halifax County.

Delegate Wright currently serves his district on the Agriculture Committee and is Vice Chairman of the General Laws Committee. Delegate Wright has also been appointed by Speaker Todd Gilbert to various committees which include the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center, the Broadband Advisory Council, the Volunteer Firefighter Rescue Squad Workers Service Award Board and on the Small Business Commission. The Republican primary for the Virginia House of Delegates will be June 20.