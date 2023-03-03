Woodson receives national scholarship Published 12:24 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

It’s extremely hard to even be considered for a QuestBridge scholarship. Nominees first have to be in the top 5% to 10% of their class when it comes to grades. Second, they have to score at least 1260 on the SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test). Across the entire United States, there are less than 2,000 finalists.

You can include Buckingham High School senior Chance Woodson on that list. Woodson is a Governor’s School student and stands at the top of the senior class with a 4.72 grade point average (GPA).

“To say Chance Woodson is smart would be an understatement,” said Buckingham High English teacher Faith Jones. “He is an exceptional student with a natural curiosity to know more. He is gifted and has extraordinary academic talent.”

Email newsletter signup

In addition to making a constant appearance on the Buckingham High honor roll, you might remember Woodson from the district spelling bee, which he won several times while at Buckingham Middle School. Woodson will attend the University of Virginia (UVA) this fall, one of 15 QuestBridge scholarship winners in this coming year’s class at the school.

“Not only is Chance an amazing student, he is also a kind young man with integrity and impeccable manners,” Jones said. “We know that the best is yet to come.”