Warner delivers funding for SEED Innovation Hub Published 10:45 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

Senator Mark Warner was in Farmville on Friday morning and he came bearing a gift. Specifically, Warner came with a check for $1.943 million, to go towards the SEED Innovation Hub being built in town. The project is designed to be both a business development accelerator and training ground for entrepreneurs and students. The $1.9 million, provided through the American Rescue Plan, will go towards the facility’s construction costs.