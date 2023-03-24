VFW member hosts book exhibit Published 10:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Farmville VFW member Dr. Michael Lund recently hosted an exhibit of books published by the Home and Abroad project at the Longwood University Greenwood Library. A Vietnam veteran, Lund encourages other veterans to write their stories. He provides assistance with the writing process, editing and eventual publication of their work.

A series of such presentations will be offered in area libraries and announced on the VFW Post 7059 Facebook Page. Farmville post members Greg Winston, Dean Lord and Fred Hill have authored books for the program and a book of remembrances for deceased VFW comrade Tom Hicks. The program is open to all area veterans. Those needing help telling their story can visit Dr. Lund’s webpage at https//homeandabroadva.com.

Pictured here, from left, are Dr. Lund, Commander Lord, author of ‘I Always Wanted to Be an Artist;, Deanna Schwartz, author of ‘I Couldn’t Save My Boy’ and Fred Hill, author of ‘The Man Behind the Mask: Grenada and other Ports of Call’.