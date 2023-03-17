University staff, students offer tax help Published 4:29 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

The tax deadline is approaching fast, but Farmville residents can relax — tax help is available.

Faculty and students in the Longwood University College of Business and Economics are offering free tax-return preparation for anyone whose annual income is $60,000 or less.

“This is an outreach program that is not only meaningful to the students who are getting valuable experience working with clients, but also to the local residents who can’t always afford several hundred dollars for a professionally prepared tax return,” said Dr. Dawn Schwartz, assistant professor of accounting. “Tax season can be a stressful time if you are unfamiliar with the regulations and tax forms. This community service provides residents the assistance they need to complete this important annual requirement.”

Email newsletter signup

If you qualify for the free service and would like to have your taxes prepared, Longwood faculty and students will hold two Saturday sessions (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) on campus in the basement of Hiner, Room G16. The first is on March 18 and the second is on March 25.

The organizers ask that you bring with you materials related to filing a tax return:

• Driver’s license (or photo identification card)

• Copies of all W-2, 1098 and 1099 forms

• Documentation of other income

• Social Security card or individual tax identification number

• Child care provider’s identification number

• Bank account information

• Health coverage form

• Copy of last year’s tax return (if applicable)

For more information call the Farmville Prince Edward Community Library at (434) 392-6924.