Treating the long-term impact of fraud Published 6:44 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

For many fraud victims, the financial toll is only part of the story; nearly two in three victims suffer a significant health or emotional impact, according to research by the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

To address this reality, the AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) developed a free program to provide emotional support for people affected by fraud. AARP VOA ReST, which stands for Resilience, Strength and Time, features small groups whose participants are led in discussion by one or more trained peer facilitators. These online, hour-long sessions help to re-establish trust, integrate your experience and build back your resilience despite a difficult and painful occurrence.

Experiencing a scam can be devastating, but it doesn’t have to define you. You can visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register today.

Email newsletter signup

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.