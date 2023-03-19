Town prepares to celebrate Arbor Day

Published 4:59 pm Sunday, March 19, 2023

By Staff Report

Arbor Day
At left, pictured are, Mayor Brian Vincent, shown signing the Arbor Day Proclamation making March 25, Farmville’s Arbor Day. Standing behind Vincent, from left, are Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis, Tree Board members Nan Colvin and Patrick Murphy and Town Horticulturist Jay Wilkerson.

The Town of Farmville will observe Arbor Day by giving away free seedlings on Saturday, March 25, at the Farmer’s Market located at 213 North St. beginning at 9 a.m. The trees being offered this year are White Dogwood, Sycamore and Persimmon.

This year, Farmers Market vendors will be participating in the Town’s Arbor Day. Some items that will be available are baked goods, fresh produce, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, soap, houseplants, pottery, coffee and canned goods. Vendors will be available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Each year the Town is assisted by the Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners and the Boy Scouts of America. The organizations help with the packaging of the seedlings and provide information on planting and care of the young trees. Trees provide habitat for wildlife, shade and beauty to our community.  

The Town of Farmville is celebrating its 17th year as a Tree City USA.

