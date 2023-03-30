Town of Farmville celebrates Arbor Day Published 2:27 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

On Saturday, March 25, the Town of Farmville observed Arbor Day for the 17th consecutive year. The town celebrated the occasion by giving away 1,000 native tree seedlings including Dogwood, Persimmon and Sycamore. More than 18,000 trees have been distributed since 2007. This year’s event was hosted in collaboration with the Farmville Community Marketplace with 25 vendors in attendance. Special thanks to the Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners and the Boys Scouts of America for their continued support.