Tigers sweep visiting Ferrum Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Senior captain Ryan Boyce collected three hits on the day, including a home run, with five RBIs, leading Hampden-Sydney College past Ferrum in a baseball doubleheader on Sunday.

Sophomore Christian Chambers also had three hits in the sweep, including a home run, as the Tigers picked up two wins in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). Senior Owen Tappy gained the complete-game pitching shutout in the 7-0 win in the opener, while senior Justin Woodall earned the mound win in the 7-2 win in the nightcap for the host Tigers (9-8, 3-1) against the visiting Panthers (4-12, 0-4).

In game one, H-SC scored seven runs on seven hits with two errors … scoring three runs in the first inning, three more runs in the fourth and one run in the seventh. FC had nine hits with one error.

In the first, sophomore Grayson Harris walked and stole second base ahead of sophomore Jaxon Masterson reaching base on a bunt single out in front of the plate. Harris and Masterson each scored with one out when sophomore Christian Lancaster reached base on a fielder’s choice ball that included a throwing error, as well. Lancaster crossed the plate on a two-out, RBI double to right center field by freshman Jacob Miller-Bopp to make it 3-0.

In the fourth, Chambers tripled into the right field corner to begin the at-bat, and scored on an RBI sacrifice fly to right field by Harris with one out. Junior Trent Jones, who had been hit-by-a-pitch, and Masterson, who had walked, each advanced on stolen bases-two by Jones-before both runners crossed the plate on a two-run double to left field by Boyce with two outs to make it 6-0.

In the seventh, Lancaster was hit-by-a-pitch and Miller-Bopp walked before Chambers reached on a bunt single to third base to load the bases with no outs. Lancaster scored on an RBI sacrifice fly to left field by Jones to provide for the final 7-0 margin.

Tappy (2-0) started on the mound and went the distance of 9.0 innings for the shutout, scattering nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

CHECKING IN ON GAME TWO

In game two, H-SC scored seven runs on 13 hits with no errors … scoring five runs in the third inning and two runs in the fifth. FC scored two runs on five hits with two errors … scoring one run in the seventh inning and one run in the ninth.

In the third, Masterson singled to center field and scored ahead of Boyce, who slammed his team-leading third homer this season-a no doubter over the fence in left center field. Senior Ethan Currin then reached base on a fielding error in left field, and crossed the plate on an RBI double to left center by Lancaster. Lancaster then scored ahead of Chambers, who blasted his second homer this spring-a towering shot down the right field line to make it 5-0.

In the fifth, Chambers reached base on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a two-out RBI single to center field by Harris. Jones, who had reached on an infield single, later crossed the plate when Boyce reached base on a fielder’s choice RBI ground ball to shortstop to make it 7-0.

Woodall (2-1) started on the mound and tossed the first 6.0 scoreless innings, yielding only two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore Gavin Gregory pitched 2.0 innings, allowing three hits and one run, earned, with one strikeout and one walk. Senior Tymothy Hart tossed the final 1.0 innings, allowing no hits and one run, earned, with one strikeout and three walks.

H-SC will remain at home to welcome archrival ODAC opponent and nationally-ranked No. 14 Randolph-Macon College on Wednesday, March 22, at 3:30 p.m. at the Ty Cobb Ballpark – Wurdeman Stadium.