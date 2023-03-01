Tigers player honored by ODAC Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Hampden-Sydney College senior Ethan Currin has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Baseball Player of the Week for February 13-19. The catcher/designated hitter led the Tigers to a 3-0 season-opening week while hitting .500 (6-12) with four home runs, one double, eight runs, 11 RBIs and three walks-posting a slugging percentage of 1.583 and an on-base percentage of .563.

Ethan slammed all four homers during two games played at Mary Baldwin University on February 18, including two home runs, three runs scored and five RBIs during a 15-4, seven-inning road win at MBU, and two more home runs with five runs scored and five more RBIs during a 14-4 neutral-site win against Washington (MD)-finishing the day 5-8 (.625) at the plate with the four homers and 10 RBIs. Currin added a double and one RBI during a 6-4 road win at William Peace (NC) University on Feb. 15. He currently leads the ODAC in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage, is tied for first in runs and tied for 12th in batting average.

The Tigers will play a three-game series at home against non-conference opponent Franklin & Marshall (PA) College this weekend on Feb. 25-26 to include a doubleheader on Saturday. Feb. 25, at 12 p.m. and a single game on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2:30 p.m. on Yank Bernier Field at the Ty Cobb Ballpark – Wurdeman Stadium.