Tigers finish second at Spring Invitational Published 3:04 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

It was a good weekend for the Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) golf teams, claiming two of the top three spots in this past weekend’s meet. The Tigers played host for the Spring Invitational at the Manor, held March 26 through 26 at Farmville’s Manor Golf Club.

Hampden-Sydney’s B Team posted a 36-hole score of 596 (308-288) to finish second among seven teams, while the C Team posted a 613 (300-313) to place third. The D Team posted a 639 (316-323) to finish seventh. The Methodist University B Team won the event with its 567 (284-283), while David D’Agostino of MU was the individual medalist after shooting a four-under 140 (70-70).

BREAKING DOWN THE B TEAM NUMBERS

Sophomore Rece Lott led Hampden-Sydney’s B Team with his two-day score of 73-72–145. That tied for sixth individually among 42 collegiate golfers. He was followed by senior Trevor Elliott, who shot a 75-76–151, tied for 12th. Ryan Porterfield came in 16th with a 80-72-152, while Pierce Lambert and Tommy Bishop tied for 17th with a 82-71-153.

Bishop and Porterfield tied for first among the tournament field in eagles, with one each. Elliott tied for third in pars with 25, tied for seventh in par 4 scoring (4.20, +4) and tied for ninth in par 3 scoring (3.13, +1).

Lott tied for third in par 4 scoring (4.05, +1), tied for fifth in pars (24) and tied for seventh in par 5 scoring (4.75, -2) and birdies (6). Porterfield tied for seventh in par 5 scoring (4.75, -2) and tied for ninth in par 3 scoring (3.13, +1). Bishop tied for seventh in par 5 scoring (4.75, -2) and tied for ninth in pars (22). Lambert tied for 10th in par 4 scoring (4.25, +5).

SMITH LEADS C TEAM SCORES

Sophomore Brody Smith led the C Team with his two-day score of 70-78–148. That put him in ninth place overall. He was followed by freshman Cole Pollard, who shot a 73-77-151, good enough for 12th. Sophomore Knox Sirmans placed 17th, with a score of 76-77-153. Junior Reese Meyer came in 30th with a 80-81-161 and freshman Cole Wright placed 40th, with a score of 88-85-173.

Smith tied for third among the tournament field in par 3 scoring (2.88, -1) and tied for seventh in par 4 scoring (4.20, +4) and birdies (6). Pollard tied for sixth in par 3 scoring (3.00, E) and tied for ninth in pars (22). Sirmans tied for ninth in par 3 scoring (3.13, +1).

D TEAM FINISHES SEVENTH

Freshman Jack Hoyle led the D Team with his two-day score of 79-75- -154, good enough for 20th. He was followed by junior Cole Williams, who shot a 75-86–161, to place 30th. Freshman Jack Davis came in 34th with a score of 80-82- -162 and senior Ryan Corbett placed 35th with a 86-80–166. Freshman Jack Craig rounded out the group with a 82-88- -170, which put him in 39th. Williams tied for first among the tournament field in par 3 scoring (2.75, -2). Hoyle tied for ninth in par 3 scoring (3.13, +1).

H-SC will complete its B Team schedule with participation in the Glenn Heath Shipbuilders Memorial Tournament on April 17-18 at the Williamsburg Golf Club in Williamsburg.