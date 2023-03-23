Tigers finish 13th at invitational Published 1:00 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Hampden-Sydney College golf team posted a final round score of 297 on Sunday for a 54- hole team total of 890 (302-291-297) to finish 13th among 30 teams at the Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational.

Senior Alex Rubino led the Tigers with his three-round score of 70-76-75– 221 on the par 72, 6,700- yard layout at the Pine Lakes course that tied for 41st individually among the 150 collegiate golfers. The event was played at the Jekyll Island Golf Club on Jekyll Island, Georgia.

Alex was followed closely by his younger brother, sophomore Nick Rubino (77-71-74–222), and sophomore John Hutcheson (76-75-72-223), along with sophomores Josh Newman (79-72-76–227) and Rece Lott (84-73-80–237). Alex had two birdies and 12 pars on Sunday, Nick Rubino contributed three birdies and 12 pars, Hutcheson had three birdies and 13 pars, Newman added three birdies and 10 pars, while Lott had three birdies and five pars during his final round.

Email newsletter signup

Alex also tied for eighth among the tournament field in par 3 scoring (3.00, E) and tied for ninth in pars (38). Hutcheson tied for sixth in eagles (1) and tied for eighth in par 5 scoring (4.50, -6).

The Tigers (890) finished ahead of four Top 25 programs and six other schools ranked among the Top 50.

H-SC will next compete at the 50th Intercollegiate at Camp Lejeune on March 31-April 2 at the Gold at Paradise Point Golf Course in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.