The Word: Temples in the New Testament Published 8:35 am Friday, March 10, 2023

All are invited to an open house for the Richmond Virginia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 10915 Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen. The general public is invited to tour the temple from Saturday, March 25, through Saturday, April 15, with no tours held on Sundays or on Saturday, April 1. The temple will be dedicated on May 7 by President Dallin H. Oaks of the Church’s First Presidency.

As a temple volunteer, I had the chance to tour the new building recently. It is a beautiful space, with art, furniture and accommodations befitting a house of the Lord. The temple is a place of prayer, contemplation, and peace designed for making sacred covenants and communing with God.

The temple was a central place for the Savior throughout His life.

As a baby, Jesus was taken to the temple, where the family met Anna and Simeon, two faithful believers (see Luke 2:21-39). Raising the baby in his arms, Simeon declared that Jesus was “a light to lighten the Gentiles, and the glory of thy people Israel” (2:32).

What a testimony of our Savior, who is the light and the life of the world (see Book of Mormon, Mosiah 16:9).

On meeting Jesus, Anna “gave thanks likewise unto the Lord” (Luke 2:36-38).

The temple is a place for gratitude, and for looking to Jesus Christ as our Redeemer.

As a child, Jesus went to Jerusalem with his family for the Passover, where He was found “in the temple, sitting in the midst of the doctors, both hearing them, and asking them questions” (Luke 2:46). In spite of His youth, the teachers in the temple “were astonished at his understanding and answers” (2:47).

At the age of twelve Jesus was already about His Father’s business (see Luke 2:49).

It is important to note that in these early temple experiences of the Savior, He was led to the temple by His parents. In holy temples, families come together and are united for eternity.

As a teacher, Jesus Christ often “taught the people in the temple, and preached the gospel” (Luke 20:1). When He went to Jerusalem for the final week of His mortal life, He first went to the temple and cleansed it, and healed all who came to Him (Matthew 21:12-16).

The holy temple is a place of learning, of purity, and of healing.

As he died, we read that “the veil of the temple was rent in the midst” (Luke 23:45), symbolizing the way Jesus Christ helps each of us return to the presence of Heavenly Father through His infinite atoning sacrifice.

I extend a sincere invitation to attend the open house and experience the temple for yourself.

To reserve free tickets for the Richmond Temple open house, please visit http://www.RichmondTemple.org.

Dr. Brent Roberts is the Branch President in the Sandy River Branch, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and also Dean of Greenwood Library at Longwood University. He can be reached at brentsroberts@hotmail.com.