The Word: God’s ‘Whoever’ policy Published 8:00 am Saturday, March 25, 2023

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in Him, shall not perish, but have eternal life.” — John 3:16 NIV.

Recently, I was riding with an old army buddy whom I served with many years ago. He told me about an exciting experience he had a while back at a NASCAR racetrack. He had visited the track a day before the big race and learned there was an area where one could sign up to drive a race car around the track. It was his understanding that “Whoever” wanted to do so just had to sign up. He was overwhelmed and couldn’t wait to get in the car and take it for a spin around the track.

However, he soon found out that it was, in fact, true that “Whoever” wanted to participate could ride in the car, but not just any adult could drive the race car. It had to be driven by a certified driver, and the rider had to sign a waiver of releasing the track of any liability. We laughed when I told him he should’ve known because he could barely drive a regular car, much less a fast-racing machine.

Shortly after that, in my bible reading and meditation, I found myself staring at that most famous verse, John 3:16. I glanced over the “Whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life,” and a million thoughts ran through my mind. One does not have to be a theologian or biblical scholar to grasp the weightiness of the moment for the reader or those who will hear or read that passage as life meets them head-on along the journey.

I thought about the conversation with my friend regarding “Whoever,” and suddenly, there were some restrictions as to the liability of the trip around the track. However, freedom and eternal benefits result from God’s “Whoever” policy versus restrictions and liability.

The “Whoever” in God’s policy unleashes a divine welcome banner from the heavens, autographed by His son, Jesus, for all humanity. It bears no restrictions and invites all the world to God. One is not required to sign a liability waiver for the journey — just the faith and will of the individual to believe in Him.

Also embedded in this policy is a clear message of divine implications, a binding heavenly agreement to live again. So yes, just “believing in Him” affords one a non-perishing ending in this earthly life and a free transition to eternal life with God!

Now, how about that policy? By the way, you can still take a ride around the track in the race car.

REV. DR. JAMES TAYLOR III is the pastor of the Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville. His email address is jht3@verizon.net.