SVCC student receives Verghese Award Published 6:17 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

Rachel Hudson, a Blackstone resident, is the recipient of this year’s K. George Verghese Memorial Academic Merit Award. It recognizes her academic achievements in the Associate Degree of Nursing (ADN) program at Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC). Dr. Verghese was a long time faculty member at SVCC and was instrumental in the establishment of the ADN and Practical Nursing (PN) programs at the college. Hudson is pictured with Leigh Moore, Associate Professor of Nursing.