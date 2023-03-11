SVCC student receives Verghese Award

Published 6:17 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

By Staff Report

Verghese

Rachel Hudson, a Blackstone resident, is the recipient of this year’s K. George Verghese Memorial Academic Merit Award. It recognizes her academic achievements in the Associate Degree of Nursing (ADN) program at Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC). Dr. Verghese was a long time faculty member at SVCC and was instrumental in the establishment of the ADN and Practical Nursing (PN) programs at the college. Hudson is pictured with Leigh Moore, Associate Professor of Nursing.

Email newsletter signup

More Education

Best of the Best

Raiders compete in Best of the Best Qualifier

Buckingham FFA

FFA members compete in hippology contest

Cumberland County

Cumberland County superintendent honored with regional award

Cumberland High

Making History: Cumberland High students compete for a state title

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections