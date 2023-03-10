State, national names visit Dillwyn Published 5:45 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Some state and nationally known people stopped by Dillwyn recently for a meal at Teresa’s Place. Teresa Ragland, owner of Teresa’s Place, is pictured here with John Fredricks, second from left. Fredricks runs “The John Fredricks Show”, a nationally syndicated radio program that remains one of the most popular in the talk radio ratings. Next to him is Buckingham County Republicans Chairwoman Ramona Christian and second from right is John McGuire. The current Virginia delegate recently announced plans to run for the 10th District Senate seat. Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward counties are all in the 10th district. Finally, on the right, is someone portraying President George Washington.