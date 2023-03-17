School Board honors Students of the Month Published 5:06 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Each month, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized by School Board members at the March 2023 meeting:

• Alexa Thurston, fourth grader at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Brisco and Lindsey Thurston of Cartersville.

• Ja-ir Williams, pre-kindergartener at Cumberland Elementary School, son of Jason and Jolisa Williams of Cumberland.

• Harland Patterson, sixth grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Matt and Alice Patterson of Farmville.

• Roger Jamerson, seventh grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Roger and Crystal Jamerson of Farmville.

• Brianna Barker, tenth grader at Cumberland High School, daughter of Jesse and Ashlie Barker, of Cartersville.

• Hannah “Bean” Layne, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School, daughter of Nate and Kateri Layne of Farmville.