Raiders compete in Best of the Best Qualifier Published 3:32 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Buckingham JROTC Raider Teams competed in the 4th Brigade Best of the Best Raider Qualifier at Lee County High School. in Sanford, North Carolina on Saturday, March 4. The male division, led by senior Jamal Palmer, placed first in Rope Bridge and the Team Physical Fitness Challenge as well as second in Litter Carry and the 5 Kilometer run and fourth in Truck Pull. The male division won first place overall and would also place first overall in all three Raider qualifiers. The Co-Ed team, led by senior Parker Knight placed first in Rope Bridge, 5 Kilometer Run and Litter Carry and second in Truck Pull and Team Physical Fitness Challenge. Gabby Mondragon led the J.V. Raider Team to an impressive fifth place overall for the co-ed division. Both male and co-ed divisions are now qualified for fourth Brigade Best of the Best Raider Qualifier, scheduled for Saturday, March 25. The Raiders will be at Maurice J. McDonough High School in Pomfret, Maryland on Friday, March 17. Pictured are, from left, front row, Grayson Talbott, Chasity Hernandez, Rylynn Morris, Caroline Browning, Hayden Talbott, Charles Bartee, Ben Dorrier, Trey Nelson, Braedon Goolsby, Gavin Houchens, Maira Portllio, Cole Wells, Nathan Beydler and Liam Bingler. Back row, Luke Sayer, Adele Sayer, Alex Boyles, Parker Knight, Jamal Palmer, Josh Goodman, Jacson Clough, Tyler Selzer, Aiden Houchens, Gabby Mondragon, Kayelyn Milliner, JayShawn Bolden, Christian Mendez and Tristian Miller.