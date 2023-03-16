PSR plans community Easter event Published 10:10 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Farmville-based Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) will host a community Easter event on Saturday, April 1. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their main office pavilion at 1413 South Main Street in Farmville. All proceeds from the event will stay in the seven-county region to provide services and programming to aging adults.

Community members can visit PSR on April 1 to celebrate the Easter season with crafts, live animals and more. For a $5 fee, families can take home pictures with the Easter Bunny. All profits will fund PSR’s programs for older adults ages 60 and above living in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties. These programs include in-home services, nutritional services, non-emergency medical transportation and more.

“All money raised from our Easter event stays right here at home with your neighbors,” said PSR Executive Director and CEO Justine Young. “Come enjoy a morning of fun activities, visit with friends in our community, take a photo with the Easter Bunny and feel good about the fact that your money will help provide essential resources to local homebound seniors.”

Email newsletter signup

Events like this help PSR to provide clients with services not covered by state and federal funding, Young added.

“(That includes) pest control, yard cleanup, and the purchase of items like wheelchairs, grab bars and hot water heaters,” she said.

PSR’s Easter event is one of several family-friendly community events that the agency on aging hosts annually to sustain programming and raise funds for supportive services for older adults. Other events include The Great Farmville Duck Derby in September and Santa for Seniors in December, part of the nationwide Subaru Share the Love Event.

In addition to private fundraising, PSR has earned national grant funding. In March, the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative, led by USAging, awarded the agency a $168K grant to support regional work connecting older adults to COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

For more information about PSR’s Easter event, contact PSR Nutrition Coordinator Nikki Dean at (434) 767-5588. Those who are unable to attend but would like to make a donation can contribute at www.psraaa.org/support-us.html.