Prince Edward Employee of the Month announced

Published 10:22 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Staff Report

Pictured are, from left, front row, County Administrator Doug Stanley; Board Chair Llew Gilliam; Natasha Parker; DSS Director Kim Allen. Second row, Supervisors David Emert, Jerry Townsend, Cannon Watson and Bill Jenkins. Third row, Supervisor Harrison Jones; Vice Chair Pattie Cooper-Jones and Supervisor Odessa Pride Ed.D.

Natasha Parker, Family Services Specialist, with the Prince Edward County Department of Social Services is the County’s Employee of the Month for February 2023. The award was presented to Parker by Board Chair, Llew Gilliam and County Administrator, Douglas P. Stanley, at the February meeting of the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors.

“We are so lucky to have Natasha on our Prince Edward team,” said Kimberley Allen, Director of Social Services for Prince Edward County. “Natasha’s impeccable organization skills combined with her desire to promote collaboration and partnerships across the county has proven to be a valuable asset to our agency and our citizens. We look forward to her continued leadership in these areas.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: Customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action. If a Prince Edward County citizen wishes to nominate a county employee for Employee of the Month recognition, Contact the County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.

