Prince Edward County Property Transfers – August 2022 Published 12:01 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of August 2022. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Michael Yoder to Red Hawk Properties LLC, .618 AC, Town of Farmville. $195,000.

• Auria O Styles to Five Forks Holdings. Deed Gift.

• Thomas W. Wilmoth to Martin J. Rizzo, .13 AC, Lockett District. $1,000.

• Tro-Boro Shelving, INC to Prince Edwards County Industrial, 3.489 AC, Farmville District. $16,802.80.

• Spear Mountain Investments LLC to Andrew David Hann, 6.32 AC, Buffalo District. $21,000.

• Olan Lee Ande Jr. to Leah Flood, .381 AC, Town of Farmville. $215,000.

• Christopher David King to Daniel Ellis King. Deed Gift.

• Parker Lamb to Oak Road Properties, LLC, 2.48 AC, Lockett District. $100,000.

• Elwood Apartments, LLC to Jason Michael Davis, boundary survey .799 AC being a portion of land conveyed to Elwood Apartment. $160,000.

• Brothers Rental Property, LLC to Lorri L. Rutter, 7.21 AC, Buffalo District. $44,500.

• Osa Sue Dowdy to Priscilla Dowdy Goldsborough. Deed Gift.

• College Corners, LLC to LFG Harrington LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville. $238,132.29.

• Deborah T. Sloan Robyn Jo Simpson. Deed Gift.

• Ronald K. Holladay to Armando Perez. $359,900.

• RES Trustee Services LLC to Lofton Leasing LLC, Lots, Hampden District. $159,581.

• Michael Halleman to Dexter Curtis Franklin, .87 AC, Farmville District. $389,990.

• Arlene D. Saunders to Frank C. Aleska, 2 AC, Hampden District. $248,000.

• Clifton C. Rose to Joe-Heinz Jones, Lot, Town of Farmville. $286,000.

• Sprouses Corner, L.L.C. to Hector Wantiago Salguero, 5.26 AC, Prospect District. $260,000.

• Stephanie L. Manning to Dianne L. Fore, 3.21 AC, Lockett District. $198,000.

• Annie Marie Rice to Elma Marie Rice. Deed Gift.

• Michael Shawn Anderson to Frederico Hernandez, Parcels, Lockett District. $395,000.

• John Porter Glenn Jr. to Stephanie Lynn Manning. $369,900.

• James D. Satterwhite Sr. to Stephanie Rees Worth, 12.690 AC, Shackleton. $299,900.

• Lawrence James Minor to Robert W. Kane, 15.21 AC, Lockett District. $400,000.

• Jonathan D. Atkinson to Christopher Davis Tressler, .467 AC, Town of Farmville. $400,000.

• Lofton Leasing LLC to Michelle M. Beckett, 8.38 AC, Leigh District. $299,900.

• Michelle E. Meadows to Angela Fields-Corbit, 1.54 AC, Hampden Distict. $211,000.

• Sarah Yoder Riley to Franklin Roosevelt Royster, .11 AC, Town of Farmville. $249,000.

• Aubrey N. Marshall to US Bank National Association, 1.93 AC, Buffalo District. $132,202.

• J&A Homes LLC, A Virginia LI to RCB Property Holdings, LLC, Lots, Prospect District. $299,250.

• James T. Trent to Thomas Anthony Dinuzzo, .22 AC, Town of Farmville. $249,900.

• William Henry Carwile Jr. to Cedar Level, LLC, .53 AC, Farmville District. $35,000.

• Ballard D. Plymale to Tonetta M. Brown, 1.50 AC, Leigh District. $119,000.

• Jack C. Slagle to Sterling Investments, LLC, Lots, Hampden District. $390,000.

• Cynthia Diane Exley to Living in the County, LLC, 6.59 AC, Lockett District. $215,000.

• Diane M. Riccardo to Larry D. Atkins, 27.15 AC, Hampden District. $315,000.

• Thomas R. Detrick to Thomas R. Detrick; Co-Trustees. Deed Gift.

• Frances Evansto Mary Kathleen Hacker, Lot, Town of Farmville. $78,700.

• Ryan Ferrer to Alfredo Ferrer. Deed Gift.

• Robert A. Pugh Jr. to Amanda Thenor, 2.49 AC, Hampden District. $230,000.

• Richard N. Canter to Nancy J. Rogers, .459 AC, Town of Farmville. $295,000.

• Robert E. Raymond Sr. to Robert A. Pugh, Lot, Lockett District. $310,000.

• Nathaniel J. Boehmer to Longwood University Real Estate, Lot, Town of Farmville. $195,000.

• Sterling Investments, LLC to CMH Homes, INC, 1.50 AC, Buffalo District. $20,000.

• Sterling Investments, LLC to Brandon Hollfield, 1.50 AC, Prospect District. $140,700.

• Matthew Mills to Emily Patricia Hanratty, 15.00 AC, Leigh District. $275,000.

• Austin Dvid Scheer to Wendy Palmer, Lot, Town of Farmville. $220,000.

• Thomas J. Huddleston to Opal H. Jania. Deed Gift.

• Loreda G. Jones to Mark K. Dailey, 2.80 AC, Buffalo District. $3,000.

• Nathaniel J. Boehmer to Marian Ward, Lot, Town of Farmville. $4,000.

• Willa G. Wilson to Kimberly Donna Lewallen, .500 AC, Farmville District. $159,900.

• Russell L. Dove to Sabrina Denise Price, 14.77 AC, Prospect District. $48,000.

• Brian T. Atkins to CMH Homes, INC, Lots, Hampden District. $100,000.

• Edward M. Kiess to Michael J. Higgins. $221,000.

• Trustee of OTR Patrick Ryan to Beata Szajda, 4.38 AC, Prospect District. $23,500.

• Rachel N. Runion to Brock Properties LLC, 2.92 AC, Lockett District. $150,000.

• Gatelein Christopher to Tracey L. Lambert, 2.879 AC, Prospect District. $80,000.

• Mary E. Lovelace to Sherry Elaine Lovelace Taylor. Deed Gift.

• Patricia Whirley Wright to David M. Fincham, 1.500 AC, Hampden District. $21,500.

• Matthew Ridout to Kenneth C. Carter Jr., 3.14 AC, Prospect District. $150,000.

• Latoya M. Hatcher to Michael L. Throckmorton, 4.93 AC, Lockett District. $17,500.

• Lofton Leasing LLC to David C. Miller, Lot, Prospect District. $371,000.

• Gayle Ruth Farmer to 364 Wingo Road LLC, Lot, Leigh District. $60,000.