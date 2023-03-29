One person injured in Farmville accident Wednesday Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

FARMVILLE – One person was injured during a Farmville traffic accident Wednesday morning.

Farmville Police Department received a call at 6:37 a.m., being sent out to the corner of Oak and Third Street. A vehicle hit the stoplight, causing minor damage to both the vehicle and the property.

According to the department, the driver was assessed on the scene for minor injuries but was not transported to the emergency room. Officers said it’s unclear at this time what caused the accident.

Public Works was also called to the scene to inspect the traffic light that was struck during the accident. The traffic light is working properly again at this time.