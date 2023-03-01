News Briefs for Wednesday, March 1: Did you feel the earth shake? Published 10:36 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

DID YOU FEEL THE EARTH SHAKE?

No, that headline isn’t a misprint. It’s a legitimate question. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there was a “seismic-like event” on Sunday morning at 10:23 a.m. The incident happened 50 kilometers south of Rutledge Ford in Prince Edward County. Based on current data, officials said it didn’t quite qualify as an earthquake, but was enough to spook some animals and cause the ground to rumble.

CUMBERLAND FFA STUDENTS EXCEL AT TECH

Members of the Cumberland High School Future Farmers of America went to Blacksburg last weekend to compete in the 2023 Block and Bridle Livestock Contests, held at Virginia Tech University. The Dukes finished 15th overall in the junior division and 22nd overall in the senior division. The good news is that every single competitor representing Cumberland finished in the Top 20 percent for the day, when it comes to individual overall scores.

AVOID ONE ROAD WHEN TRAVELING

Just a bit south of Prince Edward County, a bridge has been shut down. On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that effective immediately, the bridge over Roanoke Creek on Mossing Ford Road in Charlotte County will be shut down, closed “until further notice”.

“Crews are evaluating the bridge to determine the necessary repairs,” said Len Stevens, a VDOT spokesperson with the department’s Lynchburg region.

Stevens said the bridge didn’t pass an inspection it had Thursday morning. As a result, they have to close it down, find out what’s wrong and then fix it.

He added that a detour has been established. Drivers will take Carwile Springs Road north to Double Bridges Road, then turn right to head south to the intersection with Saxkey Road. Once on Saxkey, you’ll head south, which will take you to Mossing Ford Road.

“Signs are in place to indicate the detour,” Stevens said.

As for when it’ll be back up? That could take a while. Stevens said this process could take months before it’s finished.