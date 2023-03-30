New Images Salon honored with award Published 10:35 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

The April installment of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month was recently awarded to New Images Salon on US Route 15 in Dillwyn. “New Images has worked so hard to fill a primary need in the community and they’ve done so early, late, and everywhere in between,” said Chamber President Jordan Miles. Pictured are, from left, Sharon Jamerson and Tina Lester of New Images Salon, and Chamber Directors and supporters Jewel Harris, Barbara Wheeler, Faye Shumaker, Sandra Moss, Duval Shumaker, David Wise, Bro. Max Watner and Justin Midkiff.