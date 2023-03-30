Moton set to bring in Dr. Melvin Ely Published 3:30 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Moton Museum will be holding the C.G. Gordon Moss lecture once again this year. And this time, it will feature Dr. Melvin Patrick Ely.

Ely is the William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Humanities in History at William & Mary and author of Israel on the Appomattox. Dr. Ely’s talk is titled, “A Horrible Intimacy: Courtroom Dramas of Life, Death, Love, Hate, Sex and Slavery in Prince Edward County” and is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m. in Radcliff Hall at Longwood University. It is free and open to the public. This event is sponsored by the Moton Museum, Longwood University Department of History, Political Science, & Philosophy, the Greenwood Library, and the Longwood University Office of Academic Affairs.

WHO WAS C.G. GORDON MOSS?

The C.G. Gordon Moss Lecture is funded by the Sharon Coulter Gibb Fund. C.G. Gordon Moss was a professor of history at Longwood College from 1944-69. He served as department chair from 1947-60 and dean of the faculty from 1960- 64. During the school closings in Prince Edward County from 1959-64, Moss became an outspoken advocate of reopening the schools and of equality and justice for all Americans. The C.G. Gordon Moss Lecture features historians who study democracy, social justice and social activism in American history.