Megan Clark will run for a third term in Prince Edward County Published 3:52 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Megan Clark announced Thursday that she will seek a third term as Commonwealth’s Attorney of Prince Edward County.

“Serving in this capacity for nearly the past eight years has been an honor,” Clark said. “My office continues to look at every case using the lens of fair and consistent justice. I will continue to work with our law enforcement agencies to maintain safe communities, promote accountability with compassion, and evaluate how my office’s response to crime supports crime deterrence. The end result is justice for all.”

From day one, Clark has worked to make the prosecutorial process more transparent. She has made her office more community centered, and she supports crime prevention efforts within the county.

Email newsletter signup

“Our work as prosecutors includes more than being in the courtroom,” Clark said. “Although we advocate for victims of crimes and holding people accountable through successful prosecutions, it is also important to learn about the community you serve. We must work to create a safer community such that people want to live here and trust that their safety is a priority.”

As she has done her prior two terms, Clark will be seeking the Democratic nomination.

About Megan Clark

Clark is a 2001 graduate of Prince Edward County Public Schools, a 2005 graduate of Longwood University, and she obtained her Juris Doctor in 2008 from the College of William & Mary Law School. Professionally, she is an active member of the Prince Edward Bar Association, Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys (serving as the 5th Congressional District representative), the Virginia Criminal Justice Conference, the Supreme Court of Virginia’s Advisory Committee for the Rules of Court, the Virginia Department of Forensic Science Board, and the Child Advocacy Centers of Virginia Board.

She is also on faculty for various trainings with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Services Council. Personally, Clark is an active member of the Southside Virginia YMCA Board of Directors (current President), the R. R. Moton Museum’s Council, FACES Board of Directors, the Longwood University Foundation Board of Directors, and the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. ® Clark is also a member of Sharon Baptist Church, Cumberland, VA, where she serves as a trustee and the Financial Secretary. Clark is the youngest daughter of L. Lorenzo and Theresa A. Clark, both life-long residents of Prince Edward County. She lives in Farmville with her dog, Shadow.

For more information, contact Clark’s campaign via email at clark4pe@gmail.com.