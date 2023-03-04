Mary Branch Center Heritage Center celebrates Black History Published 1:19 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

The Mary E. Branch Heritage Center hosted a Black History Month Program on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event was dubbed as a “Celebration of Education: Know the Past, Shape the Future”. High schoolers and their families, educators, and community volunteers were in attendance. Cosponsored by the Virginia Tech College Access Collaborative, participants were offered sessions in preparing for college and effective networking. A Jeopardy-style Black History game presentation addressed county, state, and national historical figures and events.

Attendees also were provided resources to develop their 30-second professional elevator pitch and given a take-home chemistry experiment.

The Mary E. Branch Heritage Center is a local non-profit organization in Prince Edward County, whose mission is to engage the community in youth and adult programs. The Virginia Tech College Access Collaborative aims to increase academic preparation, access and affordability for first-generation, low-income, underrepresented students from rural and inner-city communities.