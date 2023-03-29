Longwood Men’s Golf achieves top five finish Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Scott Jordan epitomized consistency in the final round of the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate this week, and the Longwood men’s golf team finished tied for fourth out of 13 teams for the team’s fourth straight top five finish this spring. Jordan shot 18 pars on the final day of the meet, and every other player finished in the top half of the 84-player field.

SCORES:

T4. Longwood: 289-289-295—873 (+21)

Email newsletter signup

T19. Nick Rakes: 70-71-77—218 (+5)

T23. Daniel George: 74-70-75—219 (+6)

T32. Brendan Dunphy: 72-75-75—222 (+9)

T32. Zane Moore: 73-75-74—222 (+9)

T45. Scott Jordan: 83-73-71—227 (+14)

Individual

T35. William Hoover: 74-73-76—223 (+10)

Breaking down the meet

Jordan posted Longwood’s best score on the day with 18 straight pars in an unreal display of consistency. He improved in each of his three rounds after a tough opening 18 holes in second round play.

Zane Moore added a 74 to finish tied for 32nd. He had a trio of birdies and closed strong with a birdie on his final hole.

Brendan Dunphy and Daniel George matched with final-round 75s. Dunphy had a trio of pars on the day while George had one birdie and 12 pars. George finished tied for 23rd, and Dunphy was tied with Moore at 32nd.

Rakes finished inside the Top 20 after a solid opening two rounds. He had an eagle and a pair of birdies as well in the final round to shoot a 77.

As an independent, William Hoover posted a final round of 76 to finish tied for 35th.

What they said

“Today wasn’t our day,” said Longwood Head Coach Kevin Fillman. “It seemed that we started well and worked our way into contention early, but, for whatever reason, we just weren’t able to finish again. We had a pretty candid talk about some things after we got back from Florida, and I really thought we were ready to play a great round today in all phases. It’s unfortunate it didn’t work out that way.”

“Scott’s round was impressive,” Fillman added. “I told the guys at our meeting Sunday night that pars were good scores on this golf course. At that time, I never thought that somebody would make 18 of them though. The fact it happened is actually amazing.”

Up Next

The Lancers play their final tournament of the spring prior to the Big South Championship when they head to the Big South Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday, April 10-11.