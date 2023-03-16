Lilly May Foster Published 4:05 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

Lilly May Foster, 94 of Cumberland, departed this life Tuesday, March 14, at Southside Community Hospital, Farmville, after declining health for the past six months. She was born on Feb. 19, 1929 in Cumberland County to the late Sidney and Blanche Hubbard.

At an early age, she accepted Christ and became a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She received her education in Cumberland County Public Schools.

Lilly joined in marriage to Jacob Foster and moved to Orange, New Jersey. From this union five children were born. They also fostered 25 children.

She was employed by A.M. VeriTyper for a total of 15 years as a technician. Lilly was a strong, hardworking mother and grandmother who will truly be missed.

She leaves to cherish fond memories two daughters, Jackie and Theresa Foster; two sons, Ronald and David Foster; grandchildren, Damon Foster, Maurice Wardell, Sharonda Robertson, Malik Robertson, Najee Foster, Daquan Foster, Khayree Caraway and Khalil Foster; one brother, Aaron Hubbard; three sisters, Shirley Banks, Sally Miller and Martha Sims and a number of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She also leaves behind devoted family members, Bubba and Gerald Hubbard and Adell Sims.

Viewing will be held on Monday, March 20, from 1 – 6 p.m., at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cartersville. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m., at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Cumberland.

Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home is serving the family. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com