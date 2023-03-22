Letter to the Editor: Think small, not big Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Dear Editor,

I read with interest your recent article on Farmville’s population and its relationship to attracting big box stores. There was also a story on downtown building vacancies and the push to have new tenants.

I think it’s a proven fact that when big box stores move in, small businesses are impacted. I think Farmville’s retail arena would be best served by attracting small locally owned firms. To me it sends the wrong message to downtown merchants to hear about recruitment efforts toward big box stores.

It seems to me that Farmville is the shopping hub of Southside Virginia except for big Walmart, it has become that due to small businesses. Farmville’s retail future may be better served by encouraging small not big.

Bernard Wilkerson

Chesterfield