Letter to the Editor: County continues to waste taxpayer money Published 11:01 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Dear Editor,

In its continued mindless management of taxpayer money, Doug Stanley and county officials have decided to spend $1 million on renovation of the Rice Dump. Why are they trying to fix something that works? If you want to spend money, give the employees that work there a raise.

Randal Phillips

