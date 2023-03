Lena Lucille Peaks Published 10:00 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Lena Lucille Peaks, 89 of Dillwyn, passed away March 14. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, at 1 p.m., at Second Liberty Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.