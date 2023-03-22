Jean Gilliam Published 10:11 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Jean Gilliam, 93 of Cartersville departed this life on March 17. She is survived by sons, Leon Gilliam (Virdy), Jerry Gilliam (Karan), four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, March 23 from 1-6 p.m. at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home in Cumberland. Funeral services will take place on March 24, noon at New Hope Baptist Church in Cartersville. Internment in the church cemetery. Reverend Sherri Thomas, officiating.

Professional services provided by Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland.

