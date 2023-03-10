Jail assembles re-entry initiative including GED classes

Published 6:12 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By Staff Report

GED classes

The Piedmont Regional Jail and Southside Virginia Community College have engaged in a collaborative effort to make available to the offender population Adult GED Classes. Offenders without a High School Diploma or GED will have an opportunity to enroll to enhance them academically. Research indicates that education has a direct impact on the recidivism rate. The Piedmont Regional Jail mission is to help people become better through academic classes and evidence-based Programs. Pictured are, Superintendent Jerry Townsend; Adult Education Instructor Dennis McCarthy; Regional Program Manager for Adult Education Katie Irby; Compliance and Accreditation Director Bridgett Tisdale; and Jailer Milton Monk.

