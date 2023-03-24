Honor Flight set for this coming April Published 11:30 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight will execute Mission 6 on April 21. The group will be taking veterans from Farmville, Buckingham and the surrounding areas to Washington D.C. free of charge.

The trip will depart from the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Friday, April 21, beginning at about noon. The hub will be bringing area veterans to the war memorials created in their honor and will be the journey of a lifetime for many who were never properly thanked for their service.

“Being able to be go on this trip has been something that I will never forget,” said Vietnam veteran Kathryn Whorley Norris Campbell. “A lot of closure that I didn’t realize I needed from way back, just being able to talk with my brothers about some of their time was such a help and healing. You and everyone of your staff made each one of us feel so special and treated us all with the most respect I think I have ever witnessed at one time in such a group. You have an amazing team, I just want to say thanks to each of them.”

The Honor Flight Network began in 2005 to take World War II veterans to the National World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. at no cost to them. As of 2022, the network has escorted over 250,000 veterans to their memorials. Time is of the essence for our area WWII veterans.

Honor Flight trips prioritize WWII and terminally ill veterans, with Korean, Vietnam and later service eras considered on a space available basis. To apply as a veteran or a guardian on future trips or for more information, visit www.cswvirginiahonorflight.org.