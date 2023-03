Historical marker restored Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recently commissioned Joe Giles Signs to paint and restore one of the Buckingham Courthouse historical markers. Pictured are, from left, Christy Jamerson, Jordan Alford, Tammy Price, Commonwealth’s Attorney Kemper Beasley, Circuit Court Clerk Justin Midkiff, Kimberly Wooten and Kara Kitchen.